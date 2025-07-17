Rockies 'Intriguing Pitching Prospect' Needs Work to Make Most of Skill Set
Since their inception, the Colorado Rockies have consistently had the same issues to overcome on the mound.
The conditions at their home ballpark, Coors Field, are a massive deterrent when attempting to woo free agents into signing with the club. Pitchers do not want to throw there, which limits their options when seeking pitching in free agency.
Making a trade is always an option, but given the recent state of the franchise, there hasn’t been a reason to spend any assets to bring in upgrades.
That leaves the MLB draft as the avenue to add pitching talent.
The Rockies are hoping they can get the most out of Chase Dollander, their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft who made his Big League debut this year.
It has not been pretty, with the University of Tennessee product recording a 6.68 ERA and 1.558 WHIP in 68.2 innings, adding 52 strikeouts.
Development of top draft picks has been an issue for Colorado. Their last 14 first-round picks, before the 2025 MLB Draft, combined to produce an fWAR of -2.0 at the Major League level.
An organizational overhaul could be needed, but at least this year’s draft has given the franchise and fan base some hope.
With the No. 4 overall pick, the Rockies selected prep star Ethan Holliday, the son of former Colorado star outfielder Matt Holliday and the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday.
His addition provides a lot of excitement and optimism for the franchise moving forward.
Another selection that analysts liked was their second round pick, No. 45 overall, right-handed pitcher JB Middleton.
The University of Southern Mississippi product has some real upside, being highlighted by R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports as his favorite pick by the Rockies after the first round.
But, for him to reach his potential, it will take a little bit of work.
And unfortunately, Colorado’s track record is not great in those situations.
“The catch is that the rest of his arsenal isn't as impressive, meaning that the Rockies will need to work with him to optimize and maximize his game. I can't say I'm optimistic about that scenario, but he's an intriguing pitching prospect and I hope they do get it right,” Anderson wrote.
There will be some pressure on the developmental staff to get the most out of a player who has the talent of Middleton.
The question is, does Colorado have the people in place to accomplish such a goal? Only time will tell, but the 2025 MLB Draft class haul has a chance to turn the franchise around.
