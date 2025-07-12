Rockies Land Prep Star in Final MLB Mock Draft of Notable Analyst
The Colorado Rockies have a golden opportunity to add a much-needed foundational building block to their organization in the 2025 MLB draft.
Armed with the No. 4 overall pick, the Rockies are going to be adding a high-upside youngster to the mix with hopes of them one day helping the franchise get back on track.
That is a tall task for any player, given the current state of Colorado’s roster.
More News: Rockies Trade Chip Ryan McMahon Cracks Newest Edition of MLB Trade Deadline Big Board
There are some solid building blocks, such as catcher Hunter Goodman, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and starting pitcher Chase Dollander.
However, the Rockies are consistently overmatched, as evidenced by their pace to break the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
It is going to take more than one player to get them back on track, but whoever they select fourth overall will be a step in the right direction.
More News: Rockies Need To Use Tradeable Assets To Address 'Evergreen Issue' With Roster
Who is in the mix for Colorado to select with their first-round pick?
In his final mock draft, Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) has the Rockies landing a star high school player, shortstop Ethan Holliday out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla.
“The rumor has been that the Rockies would even consider going over slot to get Holliday, which I understand since I have him as the top prospect in the class. If he’s not here, I believe they’d go college pitching — Kade Anderson, Liam Doyle or Jamie Arnold,” Law wrote.
More News: Former Two-Time Rockies All-Star Gets Released by Yankees in Shocking Move
Pitching is always a need for Colorado, which has had zero success signing established free agents because they don’t want to deal with the conditions of Coors Field.
Drafting and developing arms is the only way for the Rockies to upgrade their pitching, but that will be secondary to Holliday should he remain on the board at No. 4.
Law isn’t the only analyst who has the prep star as the No. 1-ranked prospect in this year’s class, and landing in Colorado would be a feel-good story for the franchise since his father, Matt Holliday, was a seventh-round pick of the Rockies in the 1998 MLB draft and became a three-time All-Star for the franchise before he weas traded to the Oakland Athletics in November 2008.
More News: Rockies General Manager May Be Next on Organization’s List of Changes
That is a great storyline to follow, but the younger Holliday has a chance to make history as well.
If he is selected No. 1 overall by the Washington Nationals, it would be the first time in MLB history that brothers were both selected first.
With the first pick in the 2022 MLB draft, the Baltimore Orioles selected his older brother, Jackson Holliday.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.