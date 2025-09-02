Rockies Looking to Avoid Sweep as They Hunt for Final Wins to Avoid History
The Colorado Rockies are still fighting to stay on the right side of history. Even though they have a historically poor ball club, it has a good chance to avoid tying for the worst record in baseball.
The 2024 Chicago White Sox went 41-121. For a good chunk of the season, the Rockies were on pace to match, or even beat, the White Sox. Now, at 39-99 Colorado only needs three more wins to avoid taking over the record for a 162-game season.
Three wins in the final 24 games seems more than doable, but it is the 2025 Colorado Rockies. They took a big step in the right direction at the end of the month when the team snapped a four-game losing streak to avoid a sweep by the Chicago Cubs.
The Rockies started off September in losing fashion with an 8-2 loss against the San Francisco Giants. Realistically, their goals to finish off the month would be to avoid sweeps at all costs.
Most of their year has been dictated by their starting rotation, and that is what the rest of the season is coming down to. Even for Colorado it seems extremely unlikely that they won't be able to win three games down the stretch. The Rockies actually posted a fairly solid final two weeks of August where they went on to take two series victories against the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals, plus split a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Upcoming Pitching Preview
Game two is going to come down to a duel between Tanner Freeman for Colorado and Logan Webb of San Francisco. Webb is one of the best pitchers in the Giants' rotation and if Freeman can just keep the game under control before the bullpen steps up that would be a win.
Germán Márquez should have the rehab jitters out of his system. He is going into his second start in the finale since not seeing major league time for over a month. Before he went onto the injured list he was making massive progress, but he is looking to bounce back from his eight earned run start against the Cubs last week.
The Rockies need to do their best to get at least one win out of this series with the Giants. Their next three series are two matchups with the San Diego Padres (76-61 overall) and then the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.