Rockies Make Multiple Roster Moves After Injury to Relief Pitcher Zach Agnos
The Colorado Rockies have had a difficult season once again in 2025, as they continue to struggle in finding momentum for prolonged stretches in the early portion of the year.
This has led to the team focusing more on the development of prospects over all else, which is working out to some degree in many cases, and in others will take more time.
One of the younger players getting reps at pitcher has been 2022 10th-round pick Zach Agnos, who has made 28 appearances in his first MLB season.
More News: Did Rockies Get Fleeced by Yankees in Ryan McMahon Deal?
Unfortunately the 24-year-old sustained a right flexor strain and was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, as reported by the team's information account.
Additionally, the Rockies optioned reliever Ryan Rolison to Triple-A, who had been struggling so far throughout this 2025 campaign.
More News: Rockies Make Litany of Roster Moves Following Trade of Ryan McMahon to Yankees
The two corresponding additions to the roster are both recalls, as relief pitchers Jaden Hill and Angel Chivilli both come back to the Major Leagues.
Hill was pretty strong in his few showings at the MLB level this year, with three appearances, a 3.38 ERA, 1.875 WHIP, five strikeouts and two walks allowed.
More News: Rockies Trade Longtime Third Baseman Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees
As for Chivilli, he has a larger sample size with 25 appearances, and has thrown a 5.91 ERA, 1.600 WHIP, 26 strikeouts, 16 walks and six home runs allowed.
Overall, the bullpen and pitching staff as a whole have been a mixed bag between players who are just focusing on eating innings vs ones who are putting together some quality appearances.
With Agnos out of the picture for a bit, it will provide some more opportunities to other options, and it will be interesting to see who among them steps up.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.