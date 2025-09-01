Rockies Make Multiple Roster Moves to Start September as MLB Rosters Expand
The Colorado Rockies have been pretty difficult to watch at times during the 2025 MLB season, with a long and sustained struggle to build any form of momentum throughout the year. With a 39-98 record to their name, it is pretty clear that they will end up being a 100-loss team in 2025, and with their Postseason chances gone, it is now time to see what they have with their farm system.
One of the big focuses down the stretch will be taking the opportunity to look at some borderline MLB roster players and see how they can perform at this level. With nothing much left to lose for the franchise, looking towards the future and potentially finding some long-term talent would be beneficial to their progression as a team.
With the MLB allowing rosters to expand to 28 players on the first day of September during the season, the Rockies have taken the opportunity to recall two former first-round draft selections to the active roster. This will give them another shot at trying to stick with the Major League club without really taxing them too much, with only a few weeks left in the season.
Which Two Players Did the Rockies Select to the Active Roster?
The two players that Colorado chose to recall at the September roster expansion were relief pitcher Ryan Rolison and catcher Drew Romo, first-round selections in 2018 and 2020, respectively. With both players still being considered as rookies despite having some MLB playing time, it will be intriguing to see what they can do with the team heading into these last few weeks of the 2025 MLB season.
Romo has had a relatively strong season in Triple-A, slashing .264/.329/.409 with 28 runs, 23 RBI, seven home runs, two stolen bases, 63 strikeouts and 18 walks. The clear issue with his game has been his strikeout rate, with 63 in 60 games, which is what held him back in his previous MLB playing time, as he posted 18 in 16 games. Turning that around will be the key to finding his stride at the next level.
Rolison has also had a pretty impressive season in Triple-A, as in 18 appearances, he has a 3-1 record, 3.38 ERA, 1.463 WHIP, 31 strikeouts, nine walks and only one home run allowed in 26.2 innings. He was given the chance to play with the MLB roster this year, but ended up with a 7.41 ERA across 37.2 innings, which included 18 walks and 10 home runs allowed. Hopefully, he will be able to turn things around this time and be a productive bullpen arm for the team.