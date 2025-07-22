Rockies, No. 4 Overall Pick Ethan Holliday Agree to Historic Contract
The Colorado Rockies were one of the biggest winners of the 2025 MLB draft when prep star Ethan Holliday fell to them at the No. 4 spot.
Regarded by many as the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft class, the Rockies were fortunate that the Stillwater High School product was still be on the board when they came on the clock, creating a feel-good story.
His father, Matt Holliday, was selected by Colorado in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB draft and made the National League All-Star Team three times during his tenure with the franchise.
The Rockies are hoping that Ethan has a similar impact on the franchise and can make his way through the minor league system in similar fashion to his older brother Jackson Holliday, the starting second baseman for the Baltimore Orioles who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft and debuted in 2024.
A major reason that Holliday was even available for Colorado is that teams ahead of them were prioritizing signability, looking for players who would come in around or under the slot value.
The teams ahead of the Rockies in the draft order who were worried about signing him were right to have some concerns, because his rookie deal with the franchise is historic.
As shared by Jim Callis of MLB.com on X, Holliday and Colorado agreed to a deal that pays him $9 million, which is just above the $8,770,900 slot value the No. 4 spot comes with.
It is the largest bonus ever given to a high school player according to Callis and is tied for the fourth highest bonus overall.
Possessing prodigious power, if he can stick at shortstop, Holliday is going to provide the team with incredible value down the line.
If he has to move positions defensively, there will be more pressure on his power developing, but he has all of the tools to become a star and face of the franchise for a Rockies team that is desperate for talent.
