Four Teams With Intriguing Prospects Rockies Should Deal Ryan McMahon
The Colorado Rockies could be one of the busier teams at next week's trade deadline as they hold a couple of very intriguing pieces.
One such player is veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon, who is expected to be moved despite being under contract through 2027.
McMahon is a defensive wiz that doesn't have much to offer at the plate, but does have a nice power stroke. He has posted a .217/.311/.399 slash line with 15 home runs and 32 RBI.
More News: Rockies Star Ryan McMahon Says Trade Talk ‘Drives My Wife Crazy’
The Rockies will likely have to pair some salary relief, but trading him now makes sense as they can kick their rebuild into overdrive and pick up at least one interesting piece to help build around.
Here are the teams that Colorado should be talking with about a McMahon trade and the prospects that should look to get back for him:
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs have one of the more complete rosters in baseball, but are still lacking a reliable piece at third. At the hot corner, Chicago third basemen have posted just a .204/.275/.260 slash line this year.
Prospect to Target: 2B/OF James Triantos
Triantos is nearly pro-ready after spending some time in each of the last two years at Triple-A. He has shown plenty of speed and a lot of potential with his hit tool, but doesn't have much power.
More News: Rockies Potential Trade Target Leaves Game with Potential Shoulder Injury
New York Yankees
The Yankees are in a similar spot to the Cubs. No one has worked for them at third and they could at least take an underwhelming bat for an established defender.
Prospect to Target: RHP Chase Hampton
Selvidge has had a nice bounce-back campaign in 2025 after a rocky campaign last year and a late start due to injury. He has a five-pitch mix and has posted a
Milwaukee Brewers
Rookie Caleb Durbin has done a fine job this year. A boost in power, experience and defense could transform this infield come the playoffs, though.
More News: Rockies Sign Second-Round Pick JB Middleton to Below Slot Bonus
Prospect to Target: C Jeferson Quero
Quero would be a perfect player for the Rockies to walk away with, but it would likely take a bigger deal than just McMahon to acquire. Colorado could offer a trade package with a reliever for return headlined by Quero.
The 22-year-old has posted a .295/.383/.500 slash line with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 39 games.
Houston Astros
The Astros are in a bit different situation. They just need a left-handed bat, but would either need McMahon to play second base or shift around their infield a little bit to make it work when they are healthy.
Prospect to Target: INF Chase Jaworsky
Jaworsky is a similar player to McMahon, but they have different exact strengths. Both play good defense but are incomplete at the plate.
Whereas McMahon has the home run pop, Jaworsky is a bit more patient and speedy.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.