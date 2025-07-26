Rockies Officially Select Slugging Infielder Warming Bernabel for MLB Debut
The Colorado Rockies have a hole in their infield after the trade of Ryan McMahon, and they have chosen an unexpected prospect to fill the role.
After rumors began to swirl that this could be coming, the Rockies officially announced they would be selecting the contract of infielder Warming Bernabel on Saturday.
Whenever he makes his first appearance, it will be his MLB debut.
More News: Rockies Trade Longtime Third Baseman Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees
Bernabel has had a solid season in the minors but is not ranked among their top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. Kyle Karros is the top-ranked third base prospect in the organization, but they will let him stew in the minors for a while longer.
Despite not being ranked, Bernabel has earned this opportunity with a good year at the plate so far.
More News: Intriguing Rockies Prospect Is Putting Together Exceptional Season in High-A
The 23-year-old has posted a .301/.356/.450 slash line with eight home runs and 45 RBI in 75 games this season. He is aggressive at the plate and rarely walks, but he also doesn't strike out.
He should be able to step in and be confident in the batter's box. The main thing lacking is a true power stroke, but perhaps playing in Coors Field could act as a boon.
More News: Did Rockies Get Fleeced by Yankees in Ryan McMahon Deal?
The best-case scenario for his seems to be in the mold of Athletics breakout star Jacob Wilson. While Bernabel likely won't be as effective, that is the type of player he could be based on his aggressive approach and ability to avoid striking out even with that mindset.
There will be a noticeable drop-off in production in the field after McMahon was dealt, but this is now a chance for Bernabel to prove if he can be a part of the equation going forward.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.