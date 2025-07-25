Intriguing Rockies Prospect Is Putting Together Exceptional Season in High-A
Over the course of the first few months of the 2025 MLB season, the Colorado Rockies have struggled to find any momentum that would drive them forward in the standings with a 26-76 record to their name.
Despite a few little blips on the radar where they won a few games, those did not end up manifesting into long streaks, and they continue to fight to not make history.
The good news for the franchise is that they have a pretty strong farm system, and after an exceptional 2025 MLB draft, they were able to add multiple more key prospects to the mix.
For a few years now, they have been hitting on at least a few draft picks, and the results of their labor are coming; it will just take some time.
One of the prospects who has been showing some promise in the lower levels this season has been pitcher Konner Eaton, a 2024 sixth-round pick who has displayed why the team took a chance on him.
While he still has a ways to go before he makes his MLB debut, he is starting to prove why he should earn a promotion to Double-A.
How Well Has Eaton Performed at the High-A Level?
In 2024, Eaton ended the season with a single appearance with High-A Spokane, where he pitched two innings and struck out four batters while giving up two walks and a hit.
In 2025, he has continued that level of production.
In 19 starts, he has pitched 104.1 innings, posting a 3.36 ERA, 1.188 WHIP, 113 strikeouts to 34 walks (3.32 SO/BB) and has allowed 13 home runs.
While not perfect by any means, this is strong production for the 22-year-old southpaw. His high-level performances near the end of June earned him Northwest League Pitcher of the Week honors. As he continues to develop and work on his craft, it could be assumed that a promotion to Double-A is growing close, as he has seemingly proven nearly all he can at this level.
One of the most impressive parts has been the workload for Eaton, as working 100-plus innings already at one level for a young prospect is a huge deal.
He is averaging around five and a half innings per start already, which is right around the threshold the team is wanting for the time being.
Hopefully, as time goes on, he can continue this form at the next two levels of the farm system and be knocking on the door of the Majors.
