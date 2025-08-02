Rockies Place Struggling Pitcher on Injured List, Call Up Former First Round Pick
After a historic win for the franchise, the Colorado Rockies have had to put one of their pitchers on the injured list.
Friday night was a special one for the Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Despite trailing 9-0 in the first inning, Colorado found a way to come back and win the game.
The starter in what ended up being a win for the team was right-hander Anthony Senzatela. It was a horrific start for the veteran on Friday, with him allowing eight of the nine first innings runs.
He was only able to record two outs in the game, and today, he was placed on the injured list with a blister on his right middle finger.
Perhaps the blister contributed to the poor start for Senzatela, and now he will be out for a little while. Blister injuries can be very tricky to judge in terms of a timeline for a return.
So far this season, the right-hander has totaled a 4-14 record and 7.34 ERA. With the numbers being so poor, the Rockies might have to consider potentially going with a different option in the rotation.
Replacing him in the rotation will be left-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison, who was called up from Triple-A. This year, the southpaw has totaled a 3-1 record and 3.63 ERA in the minors. While those numbers have been good, he has pitched in the Majors this campaign, and it hasn’t gone well.
Hopefully, this stint with the Rockies will be better for the left-hander, who will be trying to prove he can be a pitcher in the Majors.
