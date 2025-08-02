Rockies Former First Round Pick Showing Signs of Potential Stardom After Strong July
With the trade deadline coming and going for the Colorado Rockies, the franchise will be focusing on trying to develop some of their young talent heading into 2026.
Even though the 2025 season has been a disaster, the Rockies will be optimistic about the future with some of their youngsters starting to make their way to the Majors.
In the second half of the year, the team has started to play a bit better, winning their first two series against the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals. While they followed that up, losing to the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians on the road, they at least weren’t swept by them.
As the calendar flips to August, some players stood out for the team in July. One of those players was outfielder Jordan Beck.
The 24-year-old was a first-round pick by Colorado in the 2022 MLB draft and has been regarded as one of the top prospects in the organization since then.
He got a chance to get a taste of the Majors in 2024, but struggled quite a bit, like most young players tend to do. Last season, he slashed .188/.245/.276 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 55 games.
The numbers weren’t great for him to start his career, but he has been performing much better in his sophomore campaign.
In July, Beck started to find his groove. The young slugger was able to slash .314/.359/.442 with two home runs and eight RBI in 20 games played. It was the first month of the year in which his batting average was above .300, and also the fourth straight month with a slugging percentage of over .400.
When diving a bit deeper, the last 15 days have been really solid for the 24-year-old, slashing .341/.408/.545.
Like most players for the Rockies, the home numbers have been significantly better for Beck this campaign, but he does have a slugging percentage over .400 on the road as well, showing his power can travel.
The slugger can work on cutting down his strikeouts as he looks to try to make improvements, but Colorado should be very pleased with what they have seen from him thus far.
Hopefully, the strong July continues into a solid last two months of the season. The franchise has high hopes that Beck can be part of the future moving forward, and he is starting to meet those expectations.
