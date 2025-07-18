Rockies Promote Intriguing Prospect Kyle Karros To Triple-A Albuquerque
Kyle Karros has been a name often whispered in Colorado Rockies circles recently.
The 22-year-old who was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft has done nothing but impress during his time in professional baseball, hitting his way to Single-A in 2023 before raking the entire 2024 campaign at High-A with a .311/.390/.485 slash line, 15 homers and 78 RBI in 123 games.
That caused the Rockies to start him at Double-A Hartford this year, and Karros has continued to dazzle by slashing .294/.399/.462 with four homers and 21 RBI across 55 games.
Now, Colorado is ready to see what he can do against Triple-A competition.
Karros, the son of 14-year big leaguer Eric Karros, has the pedigree to suggest he can become an impact player for the Rockies at some point during his career.
Right now, it seems like that could come sooner rather than later since he's now just one step away from The Show and starting third baseman Ryan McMahon is seen as someone who is destined to get traded before the deadline.
What's interesting about Karros is that he isn't a highly regarded prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Ranked 18th in Colorado's farm system, it's strange to see him not get talked about more in prospect circles considering he has a great hit tool on display thus far in his professional career and has a rocket arm and defensive ability that earned him a minor league Gold Glove Award.
Karros appears to be a well-kept secret for the Rockies, and he's someone who seems like he will make his Major League debut at some point in the second half of this season.
First things first, though, he has to perform at the Triple-A level.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.