Rockies Remain Dead Last in Most Recent MLB Power Rankings
A nightmare season continues for the Colorado Rockies, who now sit 18.5 games behind the next-worst team, the Washington Nationals, in the National League standings and 14.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox for 30th place in MLB as a whole.
While other bottom-feeders in the league have had their ups-and-downs throughout the season, it's pretty much exclusively been down for the Rockies, who dropped a series at home to the San Diego Padres over the weekend.
Rockies Still 30th in MLB Power Rankings Amid Series Losing Streak
MLB.com analyst Will Leitch published the updated edition of the outlet's official league-wide power rankings on Monday, and it should come as no surprise that the Rockies once again occupy the dreaded No. 30 spot. Without much positive to pull from happening at the Major League level, Leitch instead chose to highlight a development for top prospect Ethan Holliday in the minors.
"Fun factoid that got lost in the wake of that wild Orioles comeback against the Dodgers, not only ending Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s no-hitter but also winning the game: Fifteen minutes before Jackson Holliday’s homer in that game, his brother Ethan hit his second professional home run for the Fresno Grizzlies. One suspects that will not be the last time those two homer in close proximity to each other," he wrote.
There's no question that Holliday's eventual arrival, even if it remains at least two years away even in the best possible scenario, will be an exciting development for this success-starved franchise. But right now, the Rockies are at a new low. They struggle at home, and even with other teams exhausted from competitive baseball throughout the dog days of summer, they're not even playing spoiler.
Colorado has not won a single series since taking three of four from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle of August. In the weeks since, they've dropped sets to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres while splitting four games with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Even the National League's other bottom-feeders are finding success down the stretch, as the Nationals just won consecutive series against the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs. Mercifully, the Rockies have just six series left to get through the 2025 campaign.
The next two are rematches against the Dodgers and Padres. At their current record of 40-103, the Rockies need just two wins to surpass the 41 accrued by last year's White Sox, who became the new standard of modern-era MLB futility with a dreadful 2024 campaign.