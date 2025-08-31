Rockies Set Another Record with Latest Loss During Disastrous Season
it's been a nightmarishly bad season for the Colorado Rockies, and it only continues to get worse. A seventh straight season of no playoffs for the Rockies was virtually a given before the year started, but this has separated itself as by far the worst year of the drought.
Colorado owns a record of 38-98 as of the morning of August 31, good for a win percentage of .279, which would be by far the worst mark in franchise history. They're by far the worst team in all of MLB this year, but on the bright side, they look likely to avoid being even worse than the disastrous 2024 Chicago White Sox.
That doesn't do much to ease the pain fans are feeling now, which continues to deepen with every series. Heading into Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs, the Rockies are staring at the possibility of yet another sweep.
Rockies Set Franchise Mark for Most Home Losses in a Season
The 98th loss of the season on Saturday at Chicago's hands made history, as it was Colorado's 47th home loss of the season. The team is now 21-47 at Coors Field, and they've now set a franchise mark for most home losses in a single year, per Patrick Lyons of Rockies Insider.
The Rockies rallied with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to get within one at 4-3, but Chicago's bullpen locked things down as Colorado was unable to find an equalizing run against the combination of Andrew Kittredge, Brad Keller and Daniel Palencia.
The futility on their home field is a real sign of just how bad things have gotten for the Rockies. The franchise is unique due to the home field advantage that playing at mile-high altitude provides. Of course it harms the statistical profile of their pitchers, but being accustomed to the altitude has powered strong home results for other subpar iterations of the team over the years.
The 2024 Rockies finished 61-101 overall, but they were just seven games below .500 at Coors field at 37-44. Their wins were even more home-skewed in 2023, when Colorado won two fewer games at 59-103 but again won 37 at Coors.
Without the surplus of offensive talent that past versions of the Rockies have had on the roster, the team struggles to take advantage of the altitude by hanging big numbers on opposing pitchers. To make matters worse, there are still 13 more games to play at Coors Field, meaning the home record will almost certainly finish several games worse than it has in prior years.