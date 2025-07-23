Rockies Second Half Is All About Avoiding Embarrassing MLB History
The Colorado Rockies entered the 2025 MLB regular season with zero expectations, as far away from contention as any team in the sport.
It was likely that they would miss the playoffs for a seventh consecutive year, lacking any real building blocks to get excited about at the Major League level.
Last season, the team lost 101 games, reaching triple-digit losses for the second year in a row, something no Rockies team had ever done prior to 2023.
More News: Rockies, Germán Márquez Await Results of MRI on Potential Shoulder Injury
That streak is almost assuredly going to reach three, because Colorado is once again in the cellar of the MLB with a 25-76 record entering play on July 23.
That makes them part of one of the biggest storylines of the second half of the season: will history be made for a second consecutive year when it comes to losing?
In 2024, the Chicago White Sox set the single-season record for losses with 121; the Rockies are right on pace to challenge that number in 2025.
More News: Third Series Win of Year Offers Brief Bright Spot for Struggling Rockies Squad
At points, Colorado was on pace to shatter the record, but they have shown some improvements over the last few weeks.
They were 10-16 in June and 6-11 thus far in July, winning three out of five games out of the All-Star break.
That normally isn’t something for a team or fan base to get excited about, but no one wants to be tied to the all-time losses record.
More News: Four Teams With Intriguing Prospects Rockies Should Deal Ryan McMahon
Motivation should be high to avoid such a distinction, and if they keep up the the .372 win percentage they have had since the calendar flipped to June, that would be just enough to avoid setting the record.
That is certainly easier said than done, especially when the team has a .248 winning percentage on the season, but it at least gives the players and coaches something to work toward during the dog days of the summer.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.