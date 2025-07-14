Rockies Select Four Potential Difference Makers in Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft
The Colorado Rockies were on the clock at pick No. 4 of the first round, likely hoping that a certain player would fall to them.
That's exactly how the board played out, with Ethan Holliday falling to them at four.
Now, the Rockies have a potential face of their franchise in their organization after landing someone who is seen as having the highest ceiling in this draft class.
Holliday's father, Matt Holliday, was a draft pick by Colorado back in 1998, so the family ties should help both parties cultivate a great relationship that could have the 18-year-old on the best path to succeed.
But after the Rockies were done celebrating their first-round pick, they had three other selections on Day 1 that they had to nail based on the current state of their franchise.
Here's who Colorado took on Day 1 in the 2025 MLB draft.
No. 4 - Ethan Holliday, Stillwater HS
He could be the best player in this class, and based on the rapid ascension his brother, Jackson Holliday, had with the Baltimore Orioles, there's a chance he's starring in Coors Field sooner than anticipated if he can hit with the same success.
No. 45 - JB Middleton, Southern Miss
The 6-foot pitcher became a high-end starting arm by the time he left college.
Beginning as a reliever, the right-hander was a full-time starter this past season where he posted a 10-1 record with a 2.31 ERA across 16 starts, striking out 122 batters in 105 1/3 innings pitched with 25 walks.
Despite his smaller frame, he has a fastball that sits 93-95 mph and tops out at 97, combining that with a devastating slider that generates swing and miss.
No. 74 - Max Belyeu, Texas
The Rockies got another guy who can flat out hit with this pick.
Belyeu slashed .318/.414/.616 during his three-year career at the University of Texas, racking up 27 homers, 23 doubles and 84 RBI, while drawing 49 walks compared to 91 strikeouts.
At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, he's an intriguing outfielder who will likely be relegated to right field based on his lack of overall athleticism. But he's a bat-first player who can bring some real contact and power skills to Colorado if he's able to recover from the thumb surgery that cut his 2025 season short.
No. 77 - Ethan Hedges, USC
The Rockies began Day 1 with an "Ethan" and ended it with another one.
Ethan Hedges is a 6-foot-1 third baseman from USC in California who exploded onto the scene during his junior season by slashing .346/.462/.619 with 14 homers and 58 RBI.
He is an interesting selection by Colorado since he doesn't have huge pop in his bat despite the ability to drive the ball. If he's able to make it to Coors Field, he could see some of those fly over the fence, which would be a nice combination with his ability in the field where he has more than enough arm strength to play the hot corner.
