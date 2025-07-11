Rockies Select Franchise Legend's Son in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The 2025 season has proven to be yet another brutal one for the Colorado Rockies, whose fans have grown accustomed to short waits on MLB draft night.
At 21-72 as of Thursday evening, it doesn't look like that's coming to an end anytime soon.
In recent years, the organization has been well-positioned to add premier college and high school talent to its pipeline, and the hope is that eventually, these young players will develop into a core that can elevate the franchise out of the rut in which it currently finds itself.
On Sunday, the Rockies will use the fourth overall pick to add another blue-chip prospect to the mix that includes a host of recent high selections.
In 2022, Colorado selected pitcher Gabriel Hughes No. 10 overall before landing Sterlin Thompson with a compensatory pick and Jordan Beck with a competitive balance pick.
The next year, the team hit it big with pitcher Chase Dollander at the No. 9 slot. Dollander has since developed into one of MLB's most well-regarded pitching prospects, but he's struggled in his first taste of the Big Leagues like so many altitude-plagued Rockies hurlers before him.
Colorado added major thump to the pipeline in 2024, choosing Georgia slugger Charlie Condon with the third overall pick. Condon fared so well in High-A this year that he's already earned a promotion to Double-A Hartford.
On Thursday, MLB.com analyst Jonathan Mayo published the outlet's penultimate stab at what the top of the draft will look like when the dust settles on Sunday.
If the draft board falls as Mayo predicts, the Rockies would have the chance to take advantage of some good fortune, as organizational needs in the three spots ahead of Colorado could cause many evaluators' best player available to fall right into their laps.
Mayo has high school infielder Ethan Holliday going to the Rockies, and Holliday is MLB Pipeline's top-ranked prospect in the draft.
He is also the son of former franchise legend Matt Holliday, as well as the brother of Jackson, the 2022 first overall pick who is in the midst of a breakout season with the Baltimore Orioles.
While it would be undeniably cool for the younger Holliday brother to join the organization that drafted his father in 1998, the value of the pick would extend beyond its sentimentality.
A future lineup consisting of Holliday and Condon could be just the sort of thing that the team's fans could dream upon to end the dark days that have plagued them for the entirety of the decade so far.
