Rockies Send Middle Infielder to Injured List and Recall International Free Agent
The Colorado Rockies have had an exceptionally difficult 2025 season, both when it comes to on-field production and injuries sustained by key players. This has put them in a difficult position heading into the second half of the year, as they have plenty of work to do to improve their future.
Unfortunately, another key injury has popped up for the Rockies recently, as shortstop Ryan Ritter was hit on the hand during a bunt attempt and will head to the 10-day injured list with a middle finger laceration.
In an announcement from the team's information account, they noted this injury, as well as a corresponding roster move.
The player who was recalled to take his place for the time being is Adael Amador, a 22-year-old second baseman who Colorado signed as an international free agent back in 2019.
Ritter has played a decent bit this season, appearing in 31 games, with 29 of which being at shortstop and two at second base. With Ezequiel Tovar and Thairo Estrada having both suffered injuries this season, he was taking the reins for a little bit in the middle infield as Tovar recovered and Estrada was still working his way back.
Amador has also seen some playing time at the MLB level this year, appearing in 33 games, and slashing .146/.240/.225 with three runs and five RBI. His work at the plate has been less than optimal, but his fielding has been solid, posting 245.1 innings at second base, accruing 36 putouts, 79 assists, 16 double plays and three errors.
Hopefully, things will settle down with injuries soon, and the team can get their normal lineup out there again in the middle infield, but for now, they will work with Tovar and another option at second base.
