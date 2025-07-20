Rockies Have Clear-Cut Strategy to Execute Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Colorado Rockies did something they haven’t done very often in their first game out of the All-Star break: win.
They defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-4, picking up their 23rd victory of the campaign.
The Rockies have been playing better baseball in recent weeks, but it was a low bar to clear, since they were on pace to shatter the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year, with 121.
With their overall ineptitude on the field, Colorado has a clear goal ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31, in the opinion of Thomas Harding of MLB.com: sell, sell, sell.
“This is where things get difficult, since there is temptation to hope to avoid injury and try to prop up the record…The right deals could help now, and must make the future brighter,” Harding wrote.
The Rockies should have all of their attention on the future, maximizing the current assets they have to trade since they are so far away from contention.
Who could they look to move?
Harding listed a few players that could generate interest on the market.
“But there are arguments to deal starting pitchers Germán Márquez and Austin Gomber, experienced relievers Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley, third baseman Ryan McMahon, outfielder Mickey Moniak and second baseman Thairo Estrada,” he wrote.
As far away from contention as any team in baseball, there shouldn’t be anyone off limits on the roster outside of All-Star catcher Spencer Goodman and top prospect Chase Dollander. Those seven aforementioned players could just be the ones the Rockies focus on including in trades.
Out of that bunch, Bird likely has the most value.
In the midst of a career season on the mound and under team contract through 2028, he should be able to fetch a solid package of prospects in return.
Marquez and Gomber are both on expiring contracts, meaning Colorado should look to get anything in return for them that they can instead of likely losing them in free agency this upcoming winter for nothing.
Turning Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, into any assets after being signed following his release from the Los Angeles Angels this spring, would be nice work by the front office.
Estrada, who was one of their only Major League free agent signings this past winter, could provide value to a contending team looking for a versatile infielder to bolster their bench with. The only concern is that he is currently on the injured list.
McMahon offers some pop at the plate and elite defense at third base. Contenders will have their eyes on him if they cannot pry Eugenio Suarez away from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It is a must for this front office to make the most of these assets in what is a completely lost season.
