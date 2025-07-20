Rockies Star Prospect Charlie Condon Tearing Up Double-A Pitching
It’s safe to say that Colorado Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon has settled in with Double-A Hartford.
The organization promoted him on July 1 after he had proven he could handle High-A pitching with Spokane. After a short break to play in the MLB Futures Game, he returned to Hartford and proved that he’s settling in just fine with the Yard Goats.
Baseball’s No. 21 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, was already slashing well in his first 10 games with Harford. Entering Saturday’s game he was .273/.375/.424 with a home run and 10 RBI. That home run came in his return to action with Hartford on Friday night.
Well, on Saturday, he made it two home runs in his last two games with another shot against Somerset, the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate.
By the end of the game, Condon was 2-for-4 with an RBI. He had a .297 batting average and a .914 OPS with Hartford.
It’s hard to believe that the 22-year-old outfielder started the season on the minor league injured list.
He didn’t play in a game until May 2, when he started a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Rockies before he was returned to Spokane on May 20.
While with Spokane he was nearly unstoppable. He slashed .312/.431/.420 with an .851 OPS in 35 games, with three home runs and 17 RBI. He balanced out his strikeouts and walks, as he struck out 35 times but walked 26 times.
Condon spent last season at High-A Spokane where he played in just 25 games after the end of the collegiate baseball season. He slashed .180/.248/.270 with one home run and 11 RBI. He also had four doubles, one triple and four stolen bases. He struck out 34 times and walked four times.
With his 6-foot-6 frame and his prodigious power at the collegiate level, he projects as a first baseman at the Major League level, though he can play outfield.
Condon was the Rockies’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in last July’s MLB draft. He signed a $9.25 million bonus contract with the Rockies, tying him for the largest signing bonus in history with another 2024 selection, Cincinnati’s Chase Burns, who just made his MLB debut.
Condon played his way into a first-round selection last season after he broke the NCAA home run record with 37 in his final season at Georgia. He led Division I in home runs and batting average, which led to him winning two of the college game’s top national awards, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award, along with the SEC Player of the Year.
