Rockies Set Multiple Lowly Franchise Records During 2025 Season
2025 is a season the Colorado Rockies and their fans will want to forget, but they might not be able to soon. It had looked dark over the past couple of years as their rebuild continued, but they hadn't hit rock bottom.
That's exactly what happened this season, though, as they spiraled to a franchise worst performance which included the firing of their manager. This was their seventh losing season in a row, and even their loyal fanbase has started to take serious issue with the team.
Before the offseason gets underway, it's time to take a look at the most notable lowlights of the Rockies this year since it will show areas of improvement that need to be made and be a clear sign that things can only go up from here.
Worst Team in Franchise History
Fittingly, Colorado ended the 2025 season by being swept by the San Francisco Giants on the road. The final loss put the team's record at 43-119. The 2023 Rockies previously held the record for most losses in franchise history with 103.
They also hold the record for the worst run differential in baseball history with minus-424,. Neither the pitching staff nor the lineup held up its end of the bargain, which is the main reason why this year was so disastrous all the way around.
The starting pitching finished with a collective ERA of 6.65, which is the worst since 1901, according to Patrick Saunders and Kyle Newman of the Denver Post (subscription required). The previous low was the 1996 Detroit Tigers, who had a 6.64 ERA. They tied the record for most losses by a rotation with 93, as well.
As for the lineup, the Rockies' .237 batting average was the worst in team history, as was their .681 OPS. Their collective fWAR was minus-3.3 as a lineup, and they scored a franchise low 3.72 runs per game. This resulted in them being shutout a franchise record 17 times.
Although there were players who were a glimmering light of hope, no specific unit of this team excelled. At some point, most teams that go through a rebuild hit a low, but it's usually nothing like what the 2025 Rockies have experienced.
They have lost 100 or more games in each of the last three seasons, which puts them among the worst three years stretches of any team in history. At 163-323, they are tied for the third-most amount of losses in a three-year stretch during the modern era. The only teams that were worse were the 1962-64 Mets, who lost 340 games, and the 1915-17 Philadelphia Athletics, who lost 324 games.
After reviewing the numbers, it's on to 2026 where hopefully there's a sunrise on the horizon.