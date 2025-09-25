Rockies First MLB Team Accomplish This Embarrassing Feat in 93 Years
The 2025 season has been the worst in Colorado Rockies history. They set a franchise record in losses, the National League record for losses and fired their long time manager, Bud Black, after the first two months of the season.
It will be one that fans and the franchise want to forget, but it might not be that easy. There has been some good this season, with young players like Hunter Goodman and Warming Bernabel breaking out. They've even worked on the future with top draft pick Ethan Holliday.
However, the overwhelming theme of the season has been how poor this team has played. Heading into Wednesday's game, the team had a record 114 losses, and a -405 run differential, the worst in the modern era — and that was before the Rockies' 9-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
Rockies Have the Worst Run Differential Since 1932
Not only did the Rockies break the franchise record of 103 losses, they also shattered the modern baseball record for run differential, according the Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. The previous record of a -349 run differential was set by the Boston Red Sox in 1932. The Rockies run differential going into Wednesday's game was -405.
Run differential is a stat that gives an idea of both how good a pitching staff is in concert with how good a team's hitting is.
For example, the best run differential in baseball in 2025 is helf by the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in baseball. Theirs in +131.
That means they have scored more runs than they have allowed. The Rockies have allowed 405 more runs than they've scored.
It's not all that surprising for the Rockies to have a negative run differential. they've done it 23 times in their history. They play at a notorious hitters park in Coors Field, but the previous record was -247 from 2024.
The Rockies have the worst pitching staff in baseball with a 6.00 ERA, the second closest being the Washington Nationals at 5.35. Their pitching fWAR is 1.9, also the worst in baseball. Couple that by having the worst fWAR for a lineup in baseball, -3.0, and that's where the record breaking run differential comes from.
The 2024 Chicago White Sox hold the worst record in baseball history and their run differential was -306.
The 1932 Red Sox went 43-111 and their top player in bWAR was Dale Alexander with 3.7. Hunter Goodman has 3.5 bWAR this season.
In a season full of worsts, the Rockies can add another record to that list. As soon as the season ends, all eyes will be to 2026.