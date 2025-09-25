Rockies' Tanner Gordon Will Look To End Season on High Note Against Mariners
The pitching staff for the Colorado Rockies has been amohg the worst in the Majors. The Rockies sit last across the board in the league in almost every major stat category including ERA (5.98), fewest strikeouts (1,062) and opponents batting average (.296).
While it is hard to look at the overall numbers, there is some hope for the future when it comes to some of their young arms.
Chase Dollander is always going to get the headlines based on his pedigree as a former first-round pick. McCade Brown, who made the jump from Double-A ball last month, just put together the best performance of his MLB career. But another pitcher who has flashed this season is Tanner Gordon.
Tanner Gordon This Season
He made his MLB debut just last year, and even though there were some brutal parts to his season in 2026, the right-hander has stepped up in a big way for the organization as of late with his ERA under 4.00 over his last seven starts.
On the season, he owns a 6.00 ERA across 14 starts because he has had some blowup outings. But coming down the stretch, he's been much better as he's settled into being a full-time Major League pitcher after he was recalled from Triple-A on July 23 following his was demotion on July 1.
Since being recalled, he has faced off with both Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He came out with wins in both matchups. Gordon pitched six full innings in both of those outings and allowed a lone earned run in each.
Gordon is gearing up for what could be his final start of the season against the surging Seattle Mariners. While the Mariners already secured a spot in the playoffs and might not be as focused as they otherwise would, they also are still trying to secure a division title, so this will be a good test for the Rockies emerging starter.
Colorado is searching for players to become rotation pieces for them going forward after such a disastrous performance on the mound by just about everyone who toed the rubber as a starter. Based on the way Gordon has performed over his last seven outings, he could insert himself into that discussion.
Of course, a good showing in his final outing of the year against a playoff team and likely division winner would make his case much more sound.