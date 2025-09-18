Rockies Fans Will Love This Definitive Statement From Chase Dollander
It was not a good rookie season for former Colorado Rockies top prospect Chase Dollander.
He finished with an ERA of 6.52 across 21 starts. His ERA+ was 25 points below the league average and his K rate was below 20%. His home run and walk rates were well above the league average, and he was abysmal when pitching at Coors Field. But Dollander also flashed at times, looking like a future star during his road starts where his K rate was much closer to the league average.
All of that makes it difficult to make a definitive statement on the future of the 23-year-old when it comes to his ability to be the ace of this staff going forward. The Rockies need an elite pitcher to lead their rotation, and if the highly-touted righty can't become that, then they are in major trouble.
The good news is Dollander doesn't seem fazed by what took place this season, with him reflecting upon what occurred during his rookie year as he heads into an important offseason.
Chase Dollander Makes Bold Statement On What He Can Become
Dollander had a conversation with Samantha Bradfield of Purple Row where he discussed a litany of things, but beyond discussing the lessons that he learned from his first experience in the MLB and how he's going to made some adjustments going forward, what he said about what he believes he can accomplish at this level should have Rockies fans fired up.
"I truly believe that I have the stuff and the mindset and everything to be the best pitcher in the world, so I'm looking forward to building on that," he stated.
While that is a lofty statement coming from anyone, let alone a 23-year-old pitcher who was hit around to the tune of a 6.52 ERA, that's the exact type of mentality it takes to dominant major league hitters.
Getting to the point where his proclamation comes true is what everyone in this organization and fanbase is hoping occurs, since that would solve a lot of their issues going forward as they attempt to turn things around.
There will be plenty for Dollander to work on this winter and spring as he gears up for Year 2. But it seems like he as a plan on what he wants to accomplish, with him stating he needs to get more control of his fastball.
If that happens and he can get back to being the strikeout artist he was during his limited minor league career, then the Rockies actually could have one of the best starting pitchers on their hands at some point during his tenure.