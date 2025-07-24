Rockies' Unexpected Success in Second-Half Continues With Record-Ending Shutout
The Colorado Rockies have flipped the script since the All-Star break.
They have managed to win both of their series coming out of the Midsummer Classic.
More News: Rockies, Germán Márquez Await Results of MRI on Potential Shoulder Injury
The Rockies have been baseball's worst team since the beginning of the season. But they are clawing to stay on the right side of history.
Games resumed back last Friday, and since then, Colorado taken two out of three against a pair of respectable opponents — the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins.
More News: Third Series Win of Year Offers Brief Bright Spot for Struggling Rockies Squad
The Rockies lost its first game against the Cardinals on Monday. But they bounced back to take the next two games of the series by a combined score of 14-4.
Colorado has struggled to keep runs off the board. But since returning from the break, the Rockies have allowed 4.5 runs per game.
More News: Four Teams With Intriguing Prospects Rockies Should Deal Ryan McMahon
In the last game of their matchup with St. Louis on Wednesday, Colorado won with a 6-0 shutout, which was their first shutout in 220 games, breaking the modern era record for longest time between shutouts.
The Rockies have improved to 7-11 on the month, led by the offensive production of Mickey Moniak, who has a slash line of .423/.464/.769 with four home runs and 12 RBI in July.
More News: Rockies Veteran Germán Márquez Has Dramatically Raised Trade Deadline Value
Moniak isn't the only one posting a high OPS recently.
Ryan McMahon has been exceptional in the last seven games slashing .292/.393/.750 which brings his OPS to 1.143 with three home runs and seven RBI.
Colorado has been on track for the worst season in history for the majority of the year, but continuing this level of play could help them avoid it.
The Rockies will go on the road to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday before extending the road trip to face the Cleveland Guardians.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.