Rockies Veteran Slugger Named Top Target in Trade Proposal With Brewers
The Colorado Rockies are one of the few teams in baseball that are going to be surefire sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline in 2025.
Alas, just because they will be looking to sell, doesn’t necessarily mean they have too many pieces that teams around the league are going to be looking to buy.
There are only four players on the team, relief pitcher Jake Bird, third baseman Ryan McMahon, catcher Hunter Goodman and relief pitcher Jimmy Herget, who have bWAR numbers of at least 1.0.
Given the lack of production, it is not overly surprising that the Rockies are on pace to beat the record for most losses in a season set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
Despite that, expect them to be involved in at least a few trades, moving the players of value they have on the roster.
One player that Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes could be on the move is McMahon, whom he has made the centerpiece of a trade proposal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The veteran slugger is moved in exchange for corner infield prospect Jake Adams in the proposal by the former MLB executive.
McMahon, who has 12 home runs and 12 doubles this season with a .542 slugging percentage in June, would be a massive upgrade at third base for a Brewers team that has received virtually zero production offensively from the left side of their infield.
Bowden believes Colorado might have to eat some of the money left on McMahon’s contract to get a deal done, but it would be worthwhile to get back a player of Adams’s caliber.
“The Rockies would have to pay down the contract significantly to move McMahon, but if they had a chance to get Adams, they would have to make the deal. The former 12th-round pick has a .424 on-base percentage over four minor-league seasons (1,159 plate appearances). He has an .899 OPS this year at Double A with 13 doubles, 11 homers and 10 steals,” he wrote.
Taking a swing on a high-upside player is a risk worth taking given the current state of the Rockies roster.
McMahon has been a serviceable player, providing some pop and stellar defense at the hot corner, but isn’t going to be part of the team’s long-term plans.
Flipping him for a player that could be, even if it requires throwing in some cash, would be a smart move for the front office to make.
