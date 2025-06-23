Colorado Rockies Have Veteran Starter with Rising Trade Deadline Profile
The Colorado Rockies are bottoming out and this could lead them to do a wholesale purge of trade assets at the deadline.
That might include long-time Rockies players like Germán Márquez.
Márquez was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2011. Five years later, he was included in a trade with Colorado. The Rockies received Márquez and left-handed pitcher Jake McGee in return for left fielder Corey Dickerson and third baseman Kevin Padlo.
In 2016, he made his MLB debut with the Rockies and for the next 10 seasons he’s been a part of the Rockies’ pitching staff, mostly as a starter.
Now, his time may be coming to an end with the franchise.
Per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the right-hander’s trade value is going up thanks to a surge in his performance. He’s given up three or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts and has a 3.47 ERA for June.
Márquez is 3-8 with a 6.11 ERA in 15 games. He has 50 strikeouts and 24 walks in 73.2 innings.
But this might be the time for the Rockies to swing a deal.
Márquez has proven he’s healthy after two seasons of trying to rehab from a major injury. In May of 2023 he had Tommy John surgery on his right arm and missed the rest of the season. He missed most of the 2024 season rehabbing from the surgery. Once he returned, he suffered a stress reaction in his elbow.
Combined he made just five starts in 2023 and 2024. Before that, he was reliable. He won 10 or more games in four seasons, including a 14-11 record in 2018. He has a career record of 68-64 with a 4.53 ERA and 1,035 strikeouts, the most by any pitcher in Rockies history.
He’s entering the final year of his contract, and he’s proven that he can help the back end of a starting rotation making a playoff push.
The overall health of the starting rotation may play a role in trading Márquez. Kyle Freeland, Ryan Feltner and Tanner Gordon are all on the injured list, though Freeland told reporters that he should return on Friday. Feltner and Gordon are on rehab assignments.
It’s possible all three could be back by the All-Star break, which may make Márquez available in a deal.
