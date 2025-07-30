Rockies' Young Pitcher Makes First Quality Start of His Career Against Guardians
The Colorado Rockies have been in a tough position for some time now when it comes to their production at the MLB level, and despite plenty of prospects to facilitate long-term growth, they could really use an influx of talent sooner rather than later.
In better news, one member of their pitching staff has begun to find his stride, and at only 24 years old, he has plenty of baseball ahead of him to be played. That player is Bradley Blalock, who has had 14 appearances so far for the Rockies, and in his last three, he has really had something click, as he is not only improving but dominating at times.
With how Colorado has struggled so immensely with their pitching over the years, having someone finally step up as a long-term option is a huge deal.
While Blalock has a lot left to prove as a player, consistency being the most important, this three-start stretch is something intriguing to keep an eye out for. Especially considering it comes against three opponents who are right around or above .500 on the season.
How Has Blalock Looked Statistically in His Last Three Starts?
This stretch of really high-quality starts for Blalock started back on July 12 against the Cincinnati Reds, where he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing only one earned run, and picking up one strikeout while throwing 54 strikes on 80 pitches.
From there, he has continued to succeed, as on July 22 against the St. Louis Cardinals, he went 5.1 innings, giving up two earned runs, no walks and still had no strikeouts despite 44 of his 73 pitches being strikes.
Then on July 28, the best start for Blalock showed up, as he got the first quality start of his career (six or more innings pitched with three or fewer earned runs). In this matchup with the Cleveland Guardians, he made it through 6.0 innings, allowing six hits, no runs, and accruing a career high seven strikeouts on a 67.8% strike rate.
After an exceptionally poor showing back on May 10, when he allowed 12 earned runs, Blalock was given some time to rework his craft and improve his repertoire before coming back up. Since then, he has made these three starts in a row, picking up his first win of the season on the record and looking immensely impressive doing so.
Unfortunately, his quality start was not the one that was counted as a win, but it is still a great performance all around. Hopefully, this is something that continues as the season goes on, and Blalock can remain a crucial part of this pitching staff.
