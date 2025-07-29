Rockies Matched First Half Series Wins Total Just Weeks Into Second Half
The Colorado Rockies finally have some positive news they can get behind as the All-Star break has proven vital for them in their attempt to stay away from the wrong side of history.
There have been three series completed since the second half of the season begun, and the Rockies won two of them against the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals.
At the end of the first half, the ball club had only won two in the entirety of their campaign.
They have gone 5-4 since returning to play, and when taking out their 18-0 beatdown at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles, they have looked like a different team.
To close out their series against the Cardinals, Colorado's pitching staff had their first shutout of the season which was also the first time they had done that in 220 games.
The Rockies' biggest struggle has been their inability to keep runs off the bored, which was apparent in Game 2 against the Orioles.
However, there have been improvements in the second half.
Colorado might not hit double-digit this month, but if they can keep up their recent performance, then they can avoid a 120-loss season.
For most of the year, the Rockies have been on pace to own the worst record in modern MLB history, but with their marked turnaround in July, they have now put themselves in position to avoid that.
Colorado will finish off the month with a road trip to face the Cleveland Guardians before returning back to Coors Field for series agaisnt the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays.
