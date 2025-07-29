Rockies First-Round Pick Ethan Holliday Now Organization’s Top Prospect
The Colorado Rockies selected Ethan Holliday No. 4 overall in the 2025 MLB draft. He’s immediately become the farm system’s top prospect.
Baseball America re-ranked its Top 100 prospects in baseball after the MLB draft recently, and Holliday — who hasn’t played a minor league game yet — supplanted last year’s first-round pick, Charlie Condon, as the organization’s No. 1 prospect.
Holliday is ranked No. 25. Condon is ranked No. 52. They are the only two Top 100 prospects in the organization per the site.
The Rockies gave Holliday an over-slot bonus of $9 million, which is the largest draft bonus ever given to a prep player. It is also tied for the fourth largest all-time.
Holliday overtook Washington Nationals first-round pick Eli Willits for the top prep bonus. He received a bonus of 8.2 million, which was under-slot. But it was more than the $8.19 million Holliday’s older brother, Jackson Holliday, received when he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB draft.
Jackson Holliday is the second baseman for the Baltimore Orioles. Both played at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla., where their father, Matt, played his high school baseball.
His father, Matt, played with the Rockies for the first six years of his career and the final year, as he played in the Majors for 15 years from 2004-2018. The Rockies selected him in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB draft out of Stillwater High School.
The left fielder was a seven-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, won a National League batting title, claimed an NL Championship Series MVP and a 2011 World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the Rockies, he made the All-Star Game three times, won three Silver Sluggers and the 2007 NL batting title with a .340 average.
Condon was the Rockies’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in last July’s MLB draft. He signed a $9.25 million bonus contract with the Rockies, tying him for the largest signing bonus in history with another 2024 selection, Cincinnati’s Chase Burns, who just made his MLB debut.
He is playing at Double-A New Hampshire right now and targeted toward a potential Major League debut by 2027.
