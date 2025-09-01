Rockies Young Star Joins Short List Reaching Impressive Career Milestone
The Colorado Rockies haven’t had much to get excited about during the 2025 MLB regular season.
They are on pace to shatter some ugly MLB records. The single-season mark for run differential has already been set. At this point, it is a matter of how many runs they are going to blow past the previous record by. If they keep up the pace they have shown recently, it could be by triple-digits.
The biggest record they are looking to avoid is for single-season losses. After getting crushed by the San Francisco Giants on Monday, their record sits at 39-98. They only need two more victories to tie the record set by the Chicago White Sox last year and three more to avoid the infamous record.
One way they are going to avoid the dubious mark is if their young players continue showing some promise down the stretch. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is one of the guys they will be counting on. He did everything he could against the Giants to keep the team from another loss, but it wasn’t enough.
Ezequiel Tovar Joins Exclusive Club With 100th Double
Tovar went 2-for-4 with one double and one run scored. The extra-base hit was a historic one for the young infielder. As shared by Patrick Lyons on X, he is only the 12th shortstop in MLB history to reach 100 doubles before his age-24 campaign.
He turned 24 years old on Aug. 1, which means 2026 will be considered his age-24 season. The last shortstop who accomplished this feat was Carlos Correa. He did it with the Houston Astros back in 2018.
Tovar, who missed time because of injuries in 2025, has been a doubles machine thus far in his MLB career. He led the National League with 45 two-baggers last year. In 2023, his first as a full-time Big Leaguer, he recorded 37. This year, he has made only 296 plate appearances but has already recorded 17 doubles.
50 home runs and 11 triples have also been recorded by him thus far in his career. He certainly has the tools to be one of the more prolific offensive shortstops in baseball, taking full advantage of the cavernous outfield and thin air at Coors Field. The only thing that has held him back early in his career is an astronomical strikeout rate. But, thus he has done a solid job in 2025 bringing that down to 24.0% from 28.8% last year.