This Current Rockies Star Predicted To Be Face of Franchise in 2028
The Colorado Rockies are playing for the future.
That's the situation they are in after they have been the worst team in Major League Baseball since 2020, putting together the worst seasons in the history of the franchise the last few years. Because of that, they need to hope their talent identification and development brings difference makers into the organization.
Despite the poor season the Rockies are having this year, there are still appears to be some building blocks of the future on this current Major League roster, with catcher Hunter Goodman having a breakout showing by being selected to the All-Star Game.
Beyond him, Brenton Doyle has proven to be an elite defender in center field. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar had his own breakout in 2024. Jordan Beck is looking like a solid power-hitting corner outfielder. And Mickey Moniak has been incredible in 2025.
But when looking ahead for who might become the best player for Colorado, there is one player who stands out above the rest in the mind of Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
Ezequiel Tovar Predicted To Be Face of Franchise in 2028
The shortstop was incredible last season for the Rockies, slashing .269/.295/.469 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI while winning a Gold Glove Award and finishing 19th in NL MVP voting. At 22 years old, that seemed to be his announcement that he had arrived for Colorado.
Unfortunately, injuries have hampered him this season, holding him to just 55 games entering Friday. But despite all the missed time, his numbers have stayed relatively the same with a slash line of .272/.310/.442 and the highest hard hit rate of his career.
Miller believes in what Tovar can become, citing what the rising star has done since coming back from injury.
"Hard to not go with Ezequiel Tovar, though, who is already signed to a seven-year deal and who has already shown that he's more than just a one-year wonder or a great big ball of hype. He has been banged up this season, missing more than half of Colorado's games. But he's batting north of .300 since the All-Star Break," he wrote.
Other Viable Options
The majority of people might point to Goodman when it comes to owning that title in 2028. And rightfully so considering what he's done this year. He was someone who Kelly also mentioned -- along with Beck -- but it was Tovar who he ultimately went with.
A silver lining to take away from this is that there wasn't just one clear-cut option regarding who the best player on the team is going to be in three years, which points to the fact that there are plenty of young talented players on the roster and coming up the pipeline.
Hopefully all of them develop and hit their ceilings to get the Rockies back on track.