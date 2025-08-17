Should This Young Reliever Get a Chance To Take On the Rockies Starting Role?
Nobody in baseball has struggled like the Colorado Rockies this season, and a big chunk of those woes has been in part due to their pitching staff. They have posted league-worst stats across the board, but there might be a player ready to boost their starting rotation sitting in the bullpen- Victor Vodnik.
The 25-year-old is one of the better relievers for the team and posts an ERA that is lower than any starter with at least seven starts. The righty might be ready to be given the chance to take on a heavier workload and see how he does with the pressure.
Vodnik in the Majors
Vodnik made his debut back in 2023 with the Rockies after being drafted back in 2018. The young man is on track to have by far his best season yet. His first season with the club he only made appearances in six games and posted an ERA well over 8.00. Last year went exceptionally better, but nothing like this year.
This year the team has used him in 39 different games, where he has posted a 3-3 record with a 3.52 ERA. He has struck out 41 batters and kept the batting average to a career-low .243. This could possibly be the best opportunity for the Rockies to give him a chance as a starter. What do they have to lose?
Colorado has won four of their last five. In all four of their victories Vodnik was the closer of those games which includes a shutout where he finished a near two full innings to end the game. This has arguably been the best stretch of the season for the Rockies' pitching staff as they are set up to win back to back series for the first time of the year.
The Rockies have had notorious struggles this season when it comes to keeping runs off the board. They are posting the highest ERA in baseball as the lone team above 6.00. They have 150 more total hits than the next closest team and have allowed 120 more runs than the second-worst team. Colorado also leads the league in highest batting average, fewest strikeouts, most earned runs, home runs allowed, and highest WHIP.
At the end of the day, there isn't much better of an opportunity to allow Vodnik a chance to take on more of a role with the pitching staff and in the starting rotation. He has yet to make a start in his career, and as he continues to excel out of the bullpen, there might not be a better time.