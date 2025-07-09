Four Rockies Standouts That Have Been Pleasantly Surprising Halfway Through Year
The Colorado Rockies have not had a productive start to the 2025 campaign with a 21-70 record through their first 91 games, but a couple of players can keep their heads held high after a solid first few months.
Here are a couple of names that have been pleasant surprises for the Rockies this year, that could either bring in some solid returns at the trade deadline or be a building block for the future:
C/DH Hunter Goodman
Goodman is the true definition of a breakout star. Over the past two seasons, he had posted a slash line of .192/.233/.409 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI over 93 games with Colorado.
He has probably been their best player this year though, slashing .277/.322/.510 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI through 81 games. Every aspect of his game has gone up a notch this season.
Even from a defensive aspect he has been average, whereas he used to be a negative.
There are some that believe the best path forward would be to trade him while the hype is high, but having a more-than-solid option at catcher with four more years of control after this is hard to come by. Trading him would be a massive decision.
RHP Jake Bird
The wheels are starting to fall off for Bird, but this has still been a good year overall. He has put up a 2.79 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 48.1 innings this season and a 1.283 WHIP.
He has brought his strikeouts way up while bringing down his walk rate, which is usually a sign of success.
The 29-year-old has given up five runs over his last five outings though, which could be cause for concern.
The Rockies should absolutely try to trade him while they can get some good value out of him.
OF Tyler Freeman
Freeman was the return they received for Nolan Jones from the Cleveland Guardians and it seems as though he likes hitting in Colorado.
In 49 games this year, he has posted a .343/.428/.457 slash line with a home run and 13 RBI. He also has 12 stolen bases and drawn 17 walks with just 13 strikeouts.
The success has carried over to road games as well. The Rockies may have lucked out into finding an offensive star.
RHP Victor Vodnik
Vodnik is another breakout reliever that may be worth considering a trade. He is under team control through 2029 and is just 25 years old. Playing at the level he is right now, he should be able to attract a few suitors.
Through 27 outings, he has posted a 2.39 ERA with a 1.291 WHIP and 195 ERA+. He has had some walk issues, but they haven't really come back to bite him yet. Vodnik has been especially lights out since returning from injury at the end of May, posting a 1.98 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in the month of June.
