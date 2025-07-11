Surging Rockies Pitcher Listed by Insider As Player Who Could Be Traded
The Colorado Rockies are going to sell at some point before the July 31 trade deadline.
But just how much they are able to get back in a return and who they are going to offload isn't quite clear based on the state of their roster.
Certain players like Ryan McMahon and Jake Bird have continue to be listed as potential pieces who could be on the move. However, another player has potentially pushed his name to the top of the list.
More News: Rockies Trade Chip Ryan McMahon Cracks Newest Edition of MLB Trade Deadline Big Board
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, German Marquez is a starting pitcher who could be traded.
"Marquez had turned around his season prior to his most recent start, posting a 2.70 ERA during an eight-start stretch between May 22-June 29. The right-hander allowed six runs over six innings on July 5, but he’s owed less than $5 million for the remainder of the season and can provide some stability at the back end of a rotation at an affordable price," he wrote.
On the season, the right-hander doesn't have great numbers.
His 5.84 ERA across 18 starts doesn't suggest that he could be a valuable piece for a contender, but like Feinsand highlighted, he has performed much better as of late.
More News: Rockies Need To Use Tradeable Assets To Address 'Evergreen Issue' With Roster
Marquez, who has spent his entire Major League career with the Rockies, has better underlying metrics with an xERA of 5.05 and FIP of 4.38, suggesting he has gotten a bit unlucky thus far.
The one-time All-Star who owns the franchise record for most strikeouts of all time, has been affected by injuries the last couple of years, undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2023 and then suffering a stress reaction in that same elbow in 2024.
More News: Former Two-Time Rockies All-Star Gets Released by Yankees in Shocking Move
Because of that, the veteran right-hander had only made five total starts before this season, so he had to knock off some rust, which seems to be happening right now.
It's unclear what type of return Marquez would net for Colorado, but with a cheap price tag for the rest of the year and him starting to perform better on the mound, he could be someone who is on the move before July 31.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.