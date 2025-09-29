Surprisingly Rockies' Outfielder Endorses Warren Schaeffer to Return in 2026
The Colorado Rockies had their miserable 2025 season end on Sunday with a 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. It was a historic season for the Rockies in all the wrong areas.
Colorado went 43-119, and it was a franchise record for losses in a season, just to name one area. Only the 2024 Chicago White Sox (121) and the 1962 New York Mets (120) lost more games in a season since 1900, while the 2003 Detroit Tigers also dropped 119 games.
Now that the season is over, all eyes can turn toward the 2026 season for the Rockies with a lot of questions that need to be answered over what is going to be a long offseason.
The first bit of business facing the front office is the future of manager Warren Schaeffer. Does he come back in 2026? One player, Jordan Beck, gave his endorsement for that to happen.
Rockies Outfielder Jordan Beck Gives His Vote for Warren Schaeffer to Return in 2026
After 40 games this season, Colorado fired Bud Black after a 7-33 start and named Warren Schaeffer the interim manager. He went 36-86 the rest of the season, but the players appear to have bought into him and his message, and 24-year-old outfielder Jordan Beck would like to see him back in charge in the dugout next season.
"I like what he's changed; I like what he brings to the table," said Beck. "There is real accountability and there is true conversation. He makes guys feel really comfortable and prepared, and that's important for a young team."
That certainly sounds like someone who would like to see his manager return. The Rockies have a lot of areas that need to be addressed this winter, but deciding on Schaeffer's future should be one of the first decisions the front office makes.
Schaeffer had to endure a season after taking over for Black that saw the Rockies shutout 17 times, set a franchise record for runs per game at just under four, and a lineup that supplied Colorado with the worst batting average in team history. It was the third straight season Colorado lost over 100 games, and with those numbers offensively, it's surprising they didn't lose more.
All eyes turn to 2026, but Schaeffer, who played at Virginia Tech and was picked by Colorado in the 38th round of the 2007 MLB Draft, is someone who has won over the locker room. At 40 years old, he just might be the right guy to lead Colorado into the future that has nowhere to go but up.