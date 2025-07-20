Colorado Rockies Stand Alone As Only Team Without Shutout This Season
Anybody with internet access knows that the Colorado Rockies are struggling in historic fashion, but especially on the mound. They are last in the league in multiple categories, including shutouts.
The Rockies are the lone team in the Majors who have yet to hold a team scoreless. For reference, the San Diego Padres lead the league with 14 and the second-lowest is the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers who have had three on the season.
More News: Rockies Star Prospect Charlie Condon Tearing Up Double-A Pitching
Since July 1 they have allowed 90 runs. On the bright side, that is less than the Washington Nationals who have somehow allowed 102 since the start of the month.
Colorado's primary starters are German Marquez, Kyle Freeland, Chase Dollander, and Antonio Senzatela. Between the four of them they have an average of almost a six ERA (5.98).
There are only three teams right now who have an ERA over five and the Rockies actually have the worst by more than .5 with a 5.57 ERA. This is not the only category that they sit at the bottom of the league in.
More News: Rockies Have Clear-Cut Strategy to Execute Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
With only 653 strikeouts on the season they are trailing the second-worst team (the Chicago White Sox by 67. But, sadly for Colorado's fans, it does not stop there. The batting average of .294 by opponent's is also last in the league. Again, it doesn't stop there.
There is one lone pitching staff who has more than 1,000 hits on them and, sad to say it, it is the Rockies.
At the pace the Rockies are currently going they will end up lucky to win 40 games on the year which would bring their overall record to 40-122 which will dethrone the 2024 Chicago White Sox who lost 121.
More News: How Rockies Draft Pick Ethan Holliday Can Reclaim Brother’s Signing Record
However, they have turned it around (slightly) and have a chance to avoid being on the wrong side of history. This just finished up their first series since play after the All-Star break resumed.
They faced off against a respectable Minnesota Twins squad and took a 2-1 series victory. The Rockies will now face off with the Saint Louis Cardinals and can hopefully increase their chances at avoiding the 120-loss mark by the end of the year.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.