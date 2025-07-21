Rockies Potential Trade Target Leaves Game with Potential Shoulder Injury
Germán Márquez pitched just three innings for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, a 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
After the game, beat writers, including Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, found out why he left so early.
After the game, the long-time Rockies starter said he felt a “little pinch” in his right shoulder and admitted that he had trouble getting loose. He and the Rockies are worried enough that he admitted he might not make his next start, which would likely be Friday in Baltimore.
Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said his removal was a precaution. He pitched three innings, allowed four hits and three earned runs. He struck out two and walked four as he also allowed a home run.
The Rockies are seen as a team that will sell at the trade deadline on July 31, though it’s not clear how much they’ll trade off. Márquez is attractive to potential contenders because of his experience, the belief that he would fit in as a fifth starter on a better team and the fact that he’s a free agent after the season.
After taking the loss on Sunday, he is 3-11 with a. 5.67 ERA in 20 starts. He has struck out 73 and walked 35 in 98.1 innings. In a rotation filled with inexperience, youth and injuries, he’s been a rock, even with the poor record.
But, at one point earlier this season, Márquez gave up three or fewer runs in six of eight starts and he had a 2.97 ERA for June.
Márquez was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2011. Five years later, he was included in a trade with Colorado. The Rockies received Márquez and left-handed pitcher Jake McGee in return for left fielder Corey Dickerson and third baseman Kevin Padlo.
In 2016, he made his MLB debut with the Rockies and for the last 10 seasons he’s been a part of the Rockies’ pitching staff, mostly as a starter.
Márquez has proven he’s healthy after two seasons of trying to rehab from a major injury. In May of 2023 he had Tommy John surgery on his right arm and missed the rest of the season. He missed most of the 2024 season rehabbing from the surgery. Once he returned, he suffered a stress reaction in his elbow.
Combined he made just five starts in 2023 and 2024. Before that, he was reliable. He won 10 or more games in four seasons, including a 14-11 record in 2018.
