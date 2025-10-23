Top 20 Rockies Prospect Carries Promising 2025 Campaign Over Into Arizona Fall League
The Colorado Rockies are in a pretty interesting place when it comes to their roster, front office, and farm system heading into the 2025 offseason and 2026 season. With much of their front office yet to be decided, and the same for their actual roster, there is plenty of work to be done ahead of opening day next year.
Will they focus on adding more talent through trades and signings? Or will they focus on development and working with their current prospects instead?
The latter of the two has been a focus for many years with the Rockies, and they have built a quite impressive farm system of talent to work with. Ultimately, the question will be how well they are able to develop the names already in it, as well as any additional players they add to it in the coming years.
One of the names to watch recently has been reliever Welinton Herrera, as he has rapidly found his footing in most levels, and has already appeared in the MLB All-Star Futures game this past season. Now, he turns to the Arizona Fall League, looking to continue what was an already outstanding 2025 campaign.
How Has Herrera Done During the 2025 Season and in the Arizona Fall League?
The potential 40-man roster candidate has put together outstanding performances in both High-A and Double-A this year, and it is quickly translating to his work in the AFL as well. So far in the latter, he has had four relief appearances, accruing a 1.80 ERA, 2.000 WHIP, nine strikeouts, six walks and four hits allowed.
His WHIP does indicate some luck being involved in that low ERA, as does his high walk rate, but when it comes down to crunch time, he has been able to put in the work to get batters out and close out two of those four games as well. His early dominance in High-A with a 0.49 ERA and 29 strikeouts across 18.1 innings put him in line for a promotion, which he received.
In Double-A, he pitched in 37 games, working 46.1 innings, allowing him to put up a 3.50 ERA, 1.295 WHIP, 70 strikeouts, 19 walks, seven saves, a 4-5 record and only 41 hits allowed.
It is clear that he is very close to another promotion following this impressive season, and the AFL is giving him the chance to potentially gain it if he can continue to improve throughout the fall.