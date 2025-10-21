Rock Bottom Rockies Earn Dismal Grade for 2025 Front Office
The 2025 season for the Colorado Rockies was by all measures not just a low point, but the worst in the franchise's history. Despite racking up three straight 100-loss seasons, changes are slow, and the rebuild seems nonexistent.
Clearly, the front office is facing scrutiny that is well-deserved. Starting from the owner down, everyone is catching heat from fans and critics alike.
Delving into the major sections of the front office responsibilities, we will grade performance and overall assessment of where things stand.
Vision and Strategy
The Rockies entered the 2025 campaign once again without a clear, communicated vision for the necessary rebuild. While many thought that the rebuild had been acknowledged, there was no clear path laid out.
Strategy has not been at the forefront of decisions either. Colorado's farm system had a midseason rating of 24th in the MLB. The addition of Ethan Holliday can't hurt but also can't carry the team.
The lack of direction and simple urgency from the top-tier associates points to the fact that the strategy is lacking and needs major work.
Grade: D+
Personnel Moves and Roster Construction
Not only did they not seem to have a plan, they couldn't execute with what they had. The team was on pace to challenge the modern-era record for losses. After starting with a 7-33, one of the worst in MLB history, the Rockies went on to suffer a loss of 21-0 against the San Diego Padres.
That was the final straw for Bud Black who was fired the next day. For the fans, it was at least a move toward doing something different.
In a statement, Dick Monfort, the owner of the Rockies said, "Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable. Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better. While we all share responsibility in how this season has played out, these changes are necessary. We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation so we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies Baseball."
The remainder of the season didn't show too many improvements on the field as the Colorado ended with a record of 43-119, just short of the MLB record for most losses in a season.
While making the move away from Black was a start, the basic essential core was still in place for all of 2025. It was the same team that had produced two straight 100-loss seasons.
The roster didn't get any real meaningful injections of talent. The bullpen and rotation were at the bottom of the MLB, producing a disastrous second half. Total dysfunction here.
History has shown that the front office, as it stood, was unable to build a well-producing and performing roster.
Grade: F
Scouting, Development and Farm System
There is a glimmer of hope when fans look to the minors and the scouting pipeline. However, don't get too excited; the system remains thin at best. The Rockies need the most help in pitching depth, and that is a clear area of need in the minors.
Given the underperformance of the Major League roster, one would believe, or at least hope, that the farm system's role would be to accelerate the rebuild. To date, that has not provided any major help. Strategy comes into play here as well, as from the outside looking in, it doesn't appear that their transactions and development are compensating for the extremely poor play on the major league field.
This is only a marginally positive area for the Rockies.
Grade: C-
The Path Forward
Overall, 2025 can be chalked up to a lost year for the team. General manager Bill Schmidt has stepped aside, as has his assistant, Zach Rosenthal. The normally-insular Rockies are looking for new leadership outside the organization.
Colorado faces a significant uphill battle. With every battle comes opportunity, and if the ownership and management are truly willing to make major changes now with a fresh start, the Rockies could see light at the end of a very long tunnel. That will require acceptance and accountability for past failings, along with embracing new modern management and a completely rebuilt culture from the ground up.