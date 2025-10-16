Two Rockies Prospects Could Change the Future After Arizona Fall League
After having the type of year that the Colorado Rockies had in 2025, fans would do anything for even a glimmer of hope from their club. After today’s performances by prospects Jared Thomas and Charlie Condon, Rockies fans may have found the hope they needed.
The Arizona Fall League (AFL) is underway and Colorado’s prospects have wasted no time showing fans and the organization what they are capable of. The Rockies duo helped lead the Salt River Rafters to a 12-9 win over the Scottsdale Scorpions.
The Rafters were trailing nine to four in the top of the seventh when Jared Thomas absolutely destroyed a grand slam to cut the lead to one. Thomas finished the day two for four at the plate with four RBI for Salt River. Thomas also scored three runs and added in a walk in the ninth inning.
The star of Wednesday’s game was undoubtedly Charlie Condon. The 22-year-old tripled in the fourth inning, which scored two runs. This was just the start of his day for Condon.
It was in the top of the ninth with one out and trailing by a run when Condon hit a go-ahead grand slam to right field. This swing ended up being the difference in the game and showed major promise for the young prospect. Condon finished his day going three for five, along with five RBI and scoring two runs.
What’s Next for the Two Sluggers
While Jared Thomas and Charlie Condon had massive days at the plate Wednesday, there is still work to do for them to reach their lofty goals.
Thomas is quickly making a name for himself in the Rockies organization. The 22-year-old posted a .333 average in his short stint with the Fresno Grizzlies in 2024.
In 2025, Thomas split time between High A Spokane, where he hit for an average of .330 in 73 games, and Double A Hartford, where he cooled down a little, hitting for a .245 average. The former second-round pick has been exciting to watch and looks forward to continuing to climb up the ranks for Colorado.
As far as Condon, he is ranked as the Rockies number two prospect and is trying to prove to the organization that he was worth the price. The former University of Georgia superstar got off to a slow start in 2024, posting a mediocre .180 average in 25 games for High A Spokane.
It was this year when Condon finally began to settle in. The former third overall pick spent most of his 2025 season in Double A where he hit .235 to go along with 11 home runs. While Condon has not exactly flown through the minors as the Rockies had hoped, he has come along as of late and hopes to continue to progress into the superstar he was in college.
Thomas and Condon look to continue their recent success in the AFL with hopes of making major strides along their path to the majors.