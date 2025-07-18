Colorado Rockies Prospect Jared Thomas Named Farm System’s Top Performer
The Colorado Rockies don’t have the most respected farm system in baseball, but they do have some gems developing.
Last year’s first-round pick, Charlie Condon, has already earned a promotion to Double-A Hartford after a successful stint at High-A Spokane earlier this. The Rockies are anticipating signing their new first-round pick, Ethan Holliday, soon.
But, according to Baseball America’s Matt Eddy (subscription required), the best-performing prospect in the organization after the first half was last year’s second-round pick — Jared Thomas.
Like Condon, Thomas started the season at Spokane and earned a promotion to Hartford on July 1.
More News: Analyst Says Rockies Landed Several Potential Starters in Late Rounds of MLB Draft
The publication compared his first-half numbers in the Northwest League — where Spokane plays — to a pair of prospects who put up big numbers there a season ago.
“Much like Cole Carrigg and Kyle Karros last year, Thomas dominated the Northwest League—he led the circuit in hitting and OBP while ranking third with a .922 OPS,” Eddy wrote.
In 73 games with Spokane, he slashed .330/.427/.495 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. He also had 13 doubles, a triple and 22 stolen bases. He struck out 79 times and walked 45 times.
More News: Will Rockies Rush Ethan Holliday Through Pipeline Too Quickly?
The percentages for walks (10%) and strikeouts (17%) are good spreads for a young hitter.
Since his promotion to Hartford, the outfielder has only played in four games. The slash line has, predictably, dropped — .154/.214/.231 — with no home runs or RBI.
This is his first taste of struggle. With Class-A Fresno a season ago he slashed .333/.389/.545 in eight games, with two home runs and four RBI.
Colorado knew it was getting a prospect with power potential along with a solid collegiate slash line. Now, he must show that what he was able to do with Fresno and Spokane can translate at the Double-A level.
More News: Rockies Interim Manager Shares What He Wants To See From Team in Second Half
The Rockies are banking on it after paying him a $2 million signing bonus after he was drafted last July.
Baseball America is projecting him to be a corner outfielder if he reaches the Majors, based on the power potential he’s shown so far.
Thomas had two productive seasons with Texas. In 2024 he slashed .349/.434/.635 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in a huge jump over his 2023 season. He also had 15 doubles, four triples and 18 stolen bases. He served as the Longhorns’ primary leadoff hitter.
In 2023 he played in four more games in than in the following season and slashed .321/.398./484. While he had the same amount of doubles and triples as he did in 2024, he only had four home runs and 29 RBI.
His career numbers included a .336 batting average with 30 doubles, 20 homers, 115 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.