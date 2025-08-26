Rockies Top Prospect Charlie Condon Finally Turning Into Future Star
It's no secret where the Colorado Rockies stand compared to the rest of the teams in baseball. They were the first team eliminated from the playoffs, are on their way to a third straight 100-loss season and will be looking for a new manager in the offseason.
The bright spots have been few and far between. Hunter Goodman has been an All-Star break out and Ethan Holliday will have the fans excited for years to come after being taken in the first round.
As of late, a third thing has been added to the list of things Colorado fans can look forward to. After struggling for most of his professional career, the organization's No. 2 prospect Charlie Condon has begun to shine.
Condon’s Turn Around Has Been the Talk Around the Franchise
Heading into the 2024 draft, the hype around Condon was off the charts. He was in talks to be drafted first overall, but wound up being taken by the Rockies at the third overall pick.
The then 21-year-old was coming off of a historic season at the University of Georgia. In 60 games, Condon slashed .433/.556/.1.009 with a 1.565 OPS, 20 doubles, 37 home runs and 78 RBIs. He received many accolades including SEC Player of the Year, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award.
While there were some questions about where he'd play on the field, they were all outweighed by the bat. The hit tool was above average and the plus power came easy to the right-handed hitter.
He struggled in his first 25 games of pro ball, hitting .180 with just one home run at High-A in 2024. 2025 came with big expectations for a guy who was seen as a bat that would fly through the minors. It turned out that wasn't the case.
After posting an .851 OPS in High-A to start the year, Condon was promoted to Double-A, where things to a hard turn for the worse.
When the calendar turn to July and he was promoted, the 22-year-old struggled heavily at the plate. He slashed a lowly .209/.295/.358 with two home runs over 19 games. The sentiment around the outfielder was one of worry, as he was striking out a little mroe and got worse at a higher level.
It seems that Condon only needed time to adjust, though, as he has been better than ever in August.
On Monday, Baseball America (subscription required) named him number one on their 'Hot Sheet' where they highlight minor league players who had the best week. Condon earned the top spot with a 7-for-19 showing with six runs scored, a triple, four home runs and four RBIs.
This is just the cherry on top of what has been a return to form in August. So far in 20 games, Condon is slashing .310/.443/.662 with a 1.105 OPS, six home runs and 15 RBIs. He had a three game stretch from August 21-23 where he hit four home runs that helped bump him up on this list.
Condon has shown that he can hit at Double-A, and it might be time for the Rockies to promote him to Triple-A and see what he can do in a hitter friendly league for the rest of the season.
He won't reach the majors this year, or even make the team out of camp next season, but Condon's hot bat is moving him closer with each passing day. Sure, he's not going to be exactly what he was at Georgia, but his recent performance has shown he can be the big slugger the Rockies expected.