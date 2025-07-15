Veteran Rockies Slugger Gives Thought Provoking Take on Team's Failures
There's probably not a single team in all of baseball that has been looking forward to this week's All-Star break than the Colorado Rockies.
Losing as much as they have over the past few months has to be extremely draining, and this holds particularly true for the Rockies' veteran third baseman, Ryan McMahon.
The now 30-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career in Colorado, a tenure that started back when the team was still a playoff-caliber squad.
The Rockies made the postseason in each of McMahon's first two seasons in the bigs, both times as a wild-card appearance.
As such, McMahon is one of the few guys on the roster who actually knows what playing winning baseball is like, and, according to MLB.com's Jeff Wallner, that's something he wants some of the younger guys on the team now to eventually experience.
“I want them to feel it,” McMahon said. “I got lucky. When I got called up, it was winning teams, going to the playoffs. I want the guys to know that losing is not OK.”
McMahon also went onto say that Colorado needs to use the break as time to "reset their heads" going into the second half.
“I think all the teams kind of relish the break,” McMahon said. “It’s a grueling season, especially this time of the summer, with it getting hot. Four days, clear your head, come back refocused and ready to go for the second half.”
At this point, it will probably take a miracle for the Rockies to find any sort of way to avoid similar results to what they saw over the first few months of the season.
If they are going to find any sort of success, though, McMahon says they have to get back to doing the little things right.
“Hitting more homers would help for everybody, but if we’re not going to do that, we need to keep playing small ball, and play clean baseball,” McMahon said. “We can’t make mistakes on defense. Got to get our bunts down. Score guys from third when there’s less than two outs. Stuff like that.”
As frustrating as this season has been, it's clear that McMahon still believes this team is capable of finding a silver lining amidst all the failure.
If Colorado can play the brand of baseball he mentioned, then they might be able to find a spark down the stretch and avoid owning the title of "Worst Team in Baseball History" in the process.
