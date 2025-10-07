Walker Monfort Explains Where Rockies Will Look to Find Their Next GM
Now that Bill Schmidt has stepped down from his general manager role with the Colorado Rockies, it's up to owner Dick Monfort and his son Walker Monfort to put together a search that will bring in the new leader of the baseball operations team.
Thad Levine has been a popular name floated out there as someone the Rockies might go after, but it's not clear if that is who the Monforts actually have in mind or not. Other viable candidates have been highlighted, also, but no one quite knew exactly what profile the decision makers are looking for when it comes to this process.
That is until now.
Walker Monfort Discusses Where Rockies Will Search for Next GM
The younger Monfort, who is set to take over as the executive vice president in January of 2026 after being promoted from the vice president of corporate partnerships, shared some insight into what Colorado is searching for when it comes to who is going to run the front office.
"Part of what we're talking about here is looking at clubs. Milwaukee is an example. Cleveland is an example. Arizona is an example, Minnesota -- similar market size teams that have had recent success. We need to look at what they're doing that may be different from us," he said, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
That is smart if the Rockies are never going to become top spenders. While they could go after some of the up-and-coming names across the sport who work for large clubs, it might be difficult for them to translate what they have learned with the monetary constraints that would come in Colorado.
Harding also added that Monfort stated the interview process "is expected to target officials from teams that have won without spending big on free agents or acquiring big contracts," which could eliminate some of the previous projected targets that have been mentioned by others.
The Rockies have to get this hire right no matter what. They are behind when it comes to their farm system and that has affected the major league club to the point where they have lost 100 or more games in three straight seasons for the first time in franchsie history.
This likely won't be quick fix, but they need someone who is going to create a pathway to long-term success by utilizing the best players they have on their MLB roster and in their pipeline, while finding solutions to fix their weak points.
Who that is going to be isn't clear. But it sounds like Colorado has an idea on where they are going to search to find it.