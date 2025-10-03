Warren Schaeffer Waits in Limbo as Rockies Search for New General Manager
When Colorado Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt stepped aside on Monday, his decision sparked a job search for the franchise to find a new leader of baseball operations. Schmidt stepped down after a 26-year tenure with the franchise that started with him running the scouting department.
But, after three straight 100-loss seasons, a franchise first, changes had to be made. Rockies owner, chairman and CEO Dick Montfort said in a statement earlier this week that the search will begin immediately and the franchise is looking for someone outside the organization.
Once the Rockies identify and hire that new leader, the first task will be to determine the franchise’s manager for 2026 — which means deciding what to do with interim manager Warren Schaeffer. It will be a big decision for both the new baseball leadership and for Schaeffer, who has spent his entire professional baseball career with the franchise.
Warren Schaeffer’s Rockies Career
When the Rockies fired Bud Black on May 11, they elevated Schaeffer, the third base coach, to interim manager. While he never managed in the Majors, he had long-time managerial credentials in the Rockies’ minor league system with three affiliates, dating back to 2015. His most recent stint was with Triple-A Albuquerque in 2022, before he joined the MLB staff.
He is also a long-time Rockies farmhand. He was selected in the 38th round of the 2007 draft by the Rockies, and after he played six seasons in the minors, he retired and moved into coaching.
The best thing one can say about Schaeffer’s record with the Rockies is that he guided them away from either setting or sharing the Major League record for most losses in a season. Colorado lost 119 games and Schaeffer’s record was 36-86 in 122 games as Colorado finished in last place in the National League West Division.
Earlier this season, the Denver Post (subscription required) reported that Schaeffer had some allies in the organization that believed he deserve a chance to be the full-time manager in 2026. But the report also indicated his future would come down to what the Rockies did with the front office. With Schmidt’s departure, that leaves Schaeffer in limbo until the hire is made.
Schaeffer was not handed an easy task. He inherited a team that was off to the worst start in franchise history and jettisoned the well-respected Black, who really wasn’t as culpable as Schmidt in the team’s nosedive the past three seasons. He managed to avoid setting history. Now, he’ll wait to see if he can avoid having to find a new home.