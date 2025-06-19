Watch: Rockies Reliever Throws Worst Pitch Ever Before Game Winning Strikeout
Don't look now, but the Colorado Rockies have won four games in a row and enter Thursday on the cusp of earning a sweep over the Washington Nationals.
While things have been much better over the last couple weeks than they had in the historically awful first months of the season, that doesn't mean the wins have come easy by any means.
Wednesday evening was the perfect example of something which should have been fairly easy instead proving to be more difficult.
In the bottom of the ninth inning while protecting a two-run lead, Rockies reliever Seth Halvorsen was able to earn the save, however it would not come easy.
With two outs and nobody on, Halvorsen was facing the No. 9 hitter for Washington and on paper had an easy path to end the game.
Instead, the 25-year-old had one slip away on the first pitch of the at-bat and fired one towards the dugout in what was one of the worst pitches you'll ever see a big leaguer throw:
Halvorsen would make up for it though, throwing three straight nasty pitches including two consecutive clocked at 102 mph to get the strikeout and more importantly, the victory.
In the midst of a rookie campaign that has been up and down, Halvorsen has made 30 appearances this year and pitched to a 4.25 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched.
During his debut last year, he posted a blazing 1.46 ERA over 12 appearances and inspired hope he could be a key piece of the bullpen for years to come.
With the kind of stuff he has and now perhaps just as valuable, the ability to bounce back from an ugly moment, Colorado fans should be very excited about the young flamethrower.
