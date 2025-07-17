Where Did Ethan Holliday Land on Rockies Updated Prospect Rankings?
The Colorado Rockies are in desperate need of some things to go their way, and that is exactly what happened during the 2025 MLB draft.
Lady Luck was on their side, as they were fortunate enough to have prep star Ethan Holliday fall into their laps at the No. 4 pick.
He is the son of former Rockies All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, who was a seventh-round pick of the franchise in 1998, and the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, who was the No. 1 pick in 2022.
The draft could not have gotten off to a better start for Colorado, which landed the prospect many considered to be the No. 1 player in this year’s class coming out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla.
With the 2025 MLB draft now completed, updated rankings for each team’s farm system has been released.
Where does Holliday rank amongst the Rockies youngsters?
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has the high school star as the No. 1-ranked prospect in the organization.
He has taken over the top spot from pitcher Chase Dollander, who graduated from prospect status this year.
Interestingly, McDaniel has listed Holliday as a third baseman, not a shortstop, which is the position he has played thus far in his career.
Already measured at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Holliday is on the bigger side for a player at the position and he may not even be done growing.
Long-term, a move to third base is certainly possible, which would put more pressure on him to develop at the plate so that his offensive production makes up for the loss in value moving positions.
It would be shocking if Colorado didn’t give him a shot at shortstop for the start of his career to see how things go before even considering a move elsewhere.
In a perfect world, the Rockies will have Holliday manning shortstop and Kyle Karros, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of UCLA shooting up their rankings, manning the hot corner to create a young, dynamic left side duo for years to come.
