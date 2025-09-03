Who Will Rockies Move to Activate Roansy Contreras After Waiver Claim?
The Colorado Rockies kicked off September by recalling left-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison and catcher Drew Romo as their moves for the annual roster expansion on Monday.
Rolison, a rookie left-hander, has pitched in 27 games out of the bullpen so far this year. With a 7.15 ERA, 5.1 K/9 and 4.2 BB/9, the former first round pick will work on figuring out his arsenal at the big league level. His 10.5 K/9 in 26.2 innings at Triple-A is more reflective of the type of stuff he has.
One reason Rolison is getting another shot in the bullpen is because after the Rockies recently optioned reliever Nick Anderson, he elected free agency. After being released by the Cardinals in May, Colorado signed Anderson to a minor league deal soon after.
Anderson's departure left an open spot on the 40-man roster. Colorado filled that hole on Tuesday by claiming Roansy Contreras off waivers.
Contreras Joins Team, but a Player Must Be Optioned To Make Room
The Rockies bring in Contreras after he was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he appeared in 28 games and started 14. In his 91.2 innings, he posted a 3.73 ERA and struck out 70 batters.
Contreras made one appearance in the big leagues this year, throwing 4.1 innings of scoreless ball in relief. He allowed three hits, struck out two and walked one.
The 25-year-old joining the team puts the Rockies in a sticky situation roster wise. According to MLB Trade Rumors, he is out of options meaning the Rockies must option someone to make room for him on the active roster.
There has been no announcment on who the player headed down will be, but Colorado will have to make that moves once Conteras reports to the team.
An easy answer is Rolison, who just arrived. Unless they want him to work things out in the Majors, Colorado could send him back down and he can do so in Triple-A.
Starter McCade Brown has struggled in his first two starts and he's never pitched in Triple-A. WIth not even 200 career minor league innings as a starter, Triple-A could be a good thing for Brown. Moving straight up from Double-A is never easy, even if a pitcher has the numbers that Brown did this season.
The Rockies have options, and with his track record, Contreras could start or come out of the bullpen, which Colorado may be. Of his 91 major league appearances, Contreras has 33 starts.