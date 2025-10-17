Why the Rockies Must Stay Patient With This Rising Prospect
It is often said that history repeats itself. The Colorado Rockies must make sure that this will not be the case with highly touted prospect.
While it is obvious that the Rockies had an awful 2025 campaign, Colorado must not try to force their prospects into the big leagues when they are not ready.
Ethan Holliday could be a future superstar and one of the faces of baseball. However, if the Rockies are not patient with him his confidence could be in jeopardy.
Ethan Holliday was selected by Colorado with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft. With his dad being what some would call a baseball legend, and his brother, Jackson, being such a highly thought-of player, there is a massive amount of optimism for Ethan. With all of the hype surrounding the youngest, it is important that the organization does not throw him into the fire when he is not ready.
The Baltimore Orioles arguably made this mistake with Jackson Holliday. Jackson was the best prospect in baseball and a future superstar in the making. He was called up to the majors less than two years after being drafted. As a result, he hit for a .189 average in 60 games.
This was obviously a detriment to his confidence and affected his play moving forward. It is vital that Colorado does not make this mistake with Ethan.
As long as the Rockies take the time to develop the youngster, he should have a successful career for the organization.
What’s next for Ethan Holliday?
Ethan has shown promise after being drafted by the Colorado Rockies. With all of the hype surrounding him, it will be important for him to maintain a strong work ethic and a clear mind in order to progress the way his potential shows he can.
Since being drafted, Ethan has spent all of his time with the Rockies Single A club. In 2025, Holliday appeared in 18 games and posted a .239 average to go along with a .357 on base percentage.
However, there is room for improvement in the power category. Holliday only hit two home runs with Single-A Fresno. While he is still extremely young (18 years old), it will be interesting to see if these numbers improve in the future.
Colorado has high hopes for the young shortstop and he is a major piece in the teams rebuild. As long as Holliday keeps improving and adds some strength in order to increase his power numbers, the Rockies should have their shortstop of the future.